ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Traders Observe Bandh To Protest Against Pahalgam Attack

Sadar Bazar, usually bustling with activity, wore a deserted look on Friday as Traders across Delhi observed a bandh to protest against Kashmir terror attack.

Shops closed at Khan Market during a candlelight vigil by Members of Khan Market Traders Association, to pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, at Khan Market in New Delhi, Thursday, April 24, 2025.
Shops closed at Khan Market during a candlelight vigil by Members of Khan Market Traders Association, to pay tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, at Khan Market in New Delhi, Thursday, April 24, 2025. (PTI)
author img

By PTI

Published : April 25, 2025 at 10:47 AM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: Traders across Delhi observed a bandh on Friday to protest against the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. More than 100 market associations, including Sadar Bazaar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, and Hauz Qazi, are participating in the bandh.

Various merchant associations from sectors such as textiles, spices, utensils, and bullion also joined the shutdown. Sadar Bazar, one of Delhi's most prominent markets, usually bustling with activity, wore a deserted look on Friday as even vegetable vendors did not turn up, a member of the traders' association said.

Asia's largest wholesale readymade garment market in Gandhinagar remained completely shut, said a statement issued by the market association. "The shutdown was held to demand justice for the tourist who was killed and to stand united against terrorism," it said.

The bandh was called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Thursday. The CTI also held a candle march in Connaught Place to express solidarity with the victims of the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

"This is not just a protest; it is a collective stand against terrorism. We are all united in this fight and are observing the bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam," Brijesh Goyal, Chairperson of the CTI, said on Friday.

Goyal also appealed to the government to cut all commercial ties with Pakistan and to enforce a boycott of Pakistani products in India. Tuesday's attack in Pahalgam was the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

New Delhi: Traders across Delhi observed a bandh on Friday to protest against the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. More than 100 market associations, including Sadar Bazaar, Bhagirath Place, Gandhinagar, Naya Bazar, Khari Baoli, Chawri Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Jama Masjid, and Hauz Qazi, are participating in the bandh.

Various merchant associations from sectors such as textiles, spices, utensils, and bullion also joined the shutdown. Sadar Bazar, one of Delhi's most prominent markets, usually bustling with activity, wore a deserted look on Friday as even vegetable vendors did not turn up, a member of the traders' association said.

Asia's largest wholesale readymade garment market in Gandhinagar remained completely shut, said a statement issued by the market association. "The shutdown was held to demand justice for the tourist who was killed and to stand united against terrorism," it said.

The bandh was called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Thursday. The CTI also held a candle march in Connaught Place to express solidarity with the victims of the attack that left 26 people, mostly tourists, dead.

"This is not just a protest; it is a collective stand against terrorism. We are all united in this fight and are observing the bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam," Brijesh Goyal, Chairperson of the CTI, said on Friday.

Goyal also appealed to the government to cut all commercial ties with Pakistan and to enforce a boycott of Pakistani products in India. Tuesday's attack in Pahalgam was the deadliest assault in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama incident.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACKPROTEST AGAINST PAHALGAM ATTACKDELHI TRADERS OBSERVE BANDHDELHI TRADERS PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.