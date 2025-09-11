ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Tops In Crimes Against Women, But Still Lacks A Single Mahila Thana

New Delhi: Delhi continues to struggle with women’s safety. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data till July 2022 has shown that the national capital ranks first in crimes against women, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. The national capital does not have a single women’s police station, which has raised serious questions about women’s security.

President of Delhi Police Mahasangh and former Assisstant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ved Bhushan said, "Mahila Thana is the need of the hour for a city like Delhi. If states across India can establish them, why not the capital? Victimised women will feel more secure and open to sharing their problems in front of women officers."

Bhushan added, "The situation in Delhi is a little different. There is a strong network of CCTV cameras here, digital mediums are available and women are also relatively more aware. Women register their complaints through 112 helpline number and social media."

"Platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have become a support for women," a women'she added. He said that if we look at the data of 2024 and 2025, some decline has also been recorded in crimes like rape and molestation.

However, he believed that it is very important to have Mahila Thana, so that women can register their complaints more sharply and the police can take action more effectively.