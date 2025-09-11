ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Tops In Crimes Against Women, But Still Lacks A Single Mahila Thana

Delhi tops in crimes against women as per the NCRB report, but still lacks a single women's police station.

Delhi police logo (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 11, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST

2 Min Read
New Delhi: Delhi continues to struggle with women’s safety. National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data till July 2022 has shown that the national capital ranks first in crimes against women, followed by Mumbai and Bengaluru. The national capital does not have a single women’s police station, which has raised serious questions about women’s security.

President of Delhi Police Mahasangh and former Assisstant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ved Bhushan said, "Mahila Thana is the need of the hour for a city like Delhi. If states across India can establish them, why not the capital? Victimised women will feel more secure and open to sharing their problems in front of women officers."

Bhushan added, "The situation in Delhi is a little different. There is a strong network of CCTV cameras here, digital mediums are available and women are also relatively more aware. Women register their complaints through 112 helpline number and social media."

"Platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have become a support for women," a women'she added. He said that if we look at the data of 2024 and 2025, some decline has also been recorded in crimes like rape and molestation.

However, he believed that it is very important to have Mahila Thana, so that women can register their complaints more sharply and the police can take action more effectively.

President of All India Women United Party, Advocate Sunita Bhardwaj, said that the lack of a womon police station in the national capital raises questions on the claims of women's empowerment. She further said that it is unfortunate that despite having the third woman Chief Minister in Delhi, the women police stations have not been built yet.

Victim women will feel more comfortable in police stations run by women police officers, Bharadwaj said. The report of the NCRB has shown that on an average more than 120 dowry deaths are registered every year in Delhi. According to the data, 42,943 dowry deaths were recorded across the nation from 2017 to 2022.

Every year, on average, more than 7000 women face dowry-related issues. Currently, Delhi Police has around 80,000 to 1,00,000 personnel, of which only 10-15 per cent are women. In 2022, pink booths were set up at various places by the Delhi Police for women's safety. However, FIRs are not registered here.

