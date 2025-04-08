Delhi To Stop Registration Of Non-EV Two, Three-Wheelers

New Delhi: The Delhi government is coming up with a new Electric Vehicle Policy under which no fresh registrations of petrol, diesel and CNG two and three-wheelers will be allowed.

This apart, many other changes have been proposed in turning Delhi into a cleaner and greener city along with helping in transition to cleaner mobility and for strengthening EV adoption.

According to the draft that is being prepared by the government, registration of new CNG auto rickshaws will be completely stopped in Delhi from August 15, 2025. Existing CNG auto permits will be converted into e-auto permits and auto rickshaws older than 10 years will have to be compulsorily converted into electric autos.

A tough decision has also been taken on two-wheelers and it has been decided that registration of petrol, diesel or CNG two-wheelers will not be allowed after August 15, 2026.

Also, four-wheeler goods vehicles, especially for garbage collection, will be converted into electric vehicles in a phased manner. The government has set a target for a 100 percent transition to EVs by December 31, 2027.

Now onwards only electric buses will ply in Delhi. BS-VI buses will be used only on inter-state routes. Also, regarding private cars, if someone already owns two cars at the same address, then the third that is purchased should be only EV.

The Delhi government will send the draft to stakeholders for suggestions. Based on their opinion, it will be finalised and sent to the cabinet for approval. This policy can prove to be a milestone in providing relief to Delhi from pollution. Along with this, it can set an example across the country.

Currently, Delhi has 1919 EV charging stations, 2452 charging points and 232 battery swapping stations.