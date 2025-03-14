ETV Bharat / state

Delhi To Continue Past Excise Policy The Coming Financial Year

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta speaks in the House during the first session of Delhi Assembly, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to extend its excise policy in the financial year 2025-26 as a new version of the policy is yet not ready, officials said. Reins of Delhi now rest with BJP, which came to power defeating the once insuperable AAP in the Assembly polls last month. The excise portfolio is held by new Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta.

"The new government is yet to take a call about formulating a new policy. So, the current policy that was extended last year for entire 2024-25 is likely to be extended further," said a senior Delhi government officer.

Meanwhile, the excise department has asked the four government corporations involved in retail sale of liquor in the city, to stock up for summers and ensure availability of different brands and prevent brand pushing.