Delhi: Pregnant Teen Killed, Buried Over Marriage Pressure; Boyfriend And Accomplice Held

New Delhi: A 19-year-old girl from Delhi's Nangloi, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Sanju alias Saleem, and two accomplices due to a conflict over her pregnancy and desire to marry. The teenager was seven months pregnant and insisted on marrying Saleem, who wanted her to terminate the pregnancy, leading to frequent arguments.

The victim, an active social media user with over 6,000 followers, often shared posts featuring Saleem. Her family grew suspicious when she referred to him as a 'ghost' in response to their inquiries about her new friend.

The tragic incident occurred on October 21, during Karwa Chauth, when the victim was fasting, she had a heated argument with Saleem. After the confrontation, the victim took personal belongings from her home and met Saleem. Along with his aides, Pankaj and Ritik, he rented a car and drove her to Rohtak in Haryana.

Sources said that upon reaching Rohtak, Saleem and his accomplices allegedly killed the teen and buried her body in a four-foot-deep pit in an abandoned area. The Delhi Police initiated an investigation after the victim's brother reported her missing on October 22, voicing concerns about her new acquaintance.

"Upon receiving the complaint, multiple teams were formed to investigate. The woman's phone was switched off," a senior police officer said.

Authorities quickly apprehended Saleem and Pankaj, who both confessed to the crime. Meanwhile, efforts are on to locate the third suspect, Ritik. "Our team recovered the victim's body from the pit in the abandoned area in Rohtak's Madina, another police officer said."

The victim's mother expressed devastation over her daughter's murder, demanding strict action against the accused. She said, "We got to know that she met a boy a few mont back. They became good friends and started talking. He confessed to killing my daughter and buried her body. We want strict action against all the accused."

The victim's brother-in-law said that the accused used a different name when he befriended the woman.