Delhi Teen Crashes Car Killing Two, Pregnant Woman And Child Among Three Injured

New Delhi: Two people were killed and three others, including a pregnant woman and a child, were injured when a drunk teenager rammed his speeding car into two bicycles before crashing into a roadside jhuggi in west Delhi's Janakpuri early Thursday, police said.

Police said the 19-year-old was looking for a dhaba when he lost control over the vehicle. Locals alleged one of the cyclist was dragged under the wheels of the car for more than 300 metres and stopped only after crashing into the jhuggi.

Anish Ansari (45), who worked at a factory in Mayapuri, was on the cycle and died in the incident. Phool Singh (35), who lived in the jhuggi that the car crashed into, was also killed. He was a chik maker and also made some extra buck by making masala and chutney.

His wife Soni (25), and five-year-old nephew Vishal were injured in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said in a statement. Kuldeep (28), who was also on a cycle that was hit was injured.

Police said Harsh Sehrawat, who was driving the car, is a resident of Pochanpur village in Dwarka.

"As per the facts established in the investigation so far, Harsh was driving a Swift car and his friend Pankaj was sitting with him. They were coming from Gurugram after attending a function," the DCP said.

"They were roaming around looking for some dhaba. At the place of the incident, Harsh failed to control the vehicle due to overspeeding, hitting bicycle riders and the jhuggi," he said.

On verification, police found that Harsh had a driver's license but was found to be under the influence of alcohol, the DCP said.