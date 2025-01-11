ETV Bharat / state

Woman Hangs Self In Delhi, Man Found Dead In Ghaziabad House After Marital Spat

Both husband and wife committed suicide near the Loni roundabout in Delhi and at their house in Ghaziabad respectively following a fight between them.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : Jan 11, 2025, 7:02 AM IST

New Delhi: A woman was found dead in northeast Delhi while her husband committed suicide at their house in neighbouring Ghaziabad following a fight on Friday, police said. They said Shivani (28) and Vijay Pratap Chauhan (32) lived in Loni, Ghaziabad.

The couple fought earlier in the day and Shivani left the house. She died near the Loni roundabout in Delhi, around 8 km from her house, police said.

The incident came to light when local police received information. Upon reaching the scene, police found a mobile phone in Shivani's pocket which was switched off, they said.

"The device was switched on and the woman's family members were contacted and informed about her death. During the investigation, it was revealed that her husband had also committed suicide at their residence," a police officer said.

According to police, no suicide note has been found yet. A crime and forensic team inspected the scene, confirming no other injuries on the woman's body, police said.

TAGGED:

DELHIHUSBAND WIFE DISPUTESUICIDE CASE IN DELHIGHAZIABAD

