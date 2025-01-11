ETV Bharat / state

Woman Hangs Self In Delhi, Man Found Dead In Ghaziabad House After Marital Spat

New Delhi: A woman was found dead in northeast Delhi while her husband committed suicide at their house in neighbouring Ghaziabad following a fight on Friday, police said. They said Shivani (28) and Vijay Pratap Chauhan (32) lived in Loni, Ghaziabad.

The couple fought earlier in the day and Shivani left the house. She died near the Loni roundabout in Delhi, around 8 km from her house, police said.

The incident came to light when local police received information. Upon reaching the scene, police found a mobile phone in Shivani's pocket which was switched off, they said.