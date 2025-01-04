Delhi: Student Stabbed To Death Outside School In Shakarpur

Delhi: A 14-year-old student was allegedly stabbed to death outside a school in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Saturday. The alleged incident occurred on Friday after an altercation between the victim and some other students, they said.

"The dispute escalated into violence when one student, along with three to four accomplices, targeted the victim outside the school gate. One assailant stabbed the victim in his right thigh, causing a fatal injury," a police officer said.

Teams from the Shakarpur police station, along with squads from the Anti-Narcotics Squad and the Special Staff, were sent to the spot to apprehend the culprits.

Seven suspects have been detained so far and their roles and motives are being investigated, the police said. The victim's body has been preserved for post-mortem. A case was registered at Shakarpur police station and an investigation was taken up.