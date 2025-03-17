13-Year-Old Delhi Student Dies After Drowning During School Swimming Practice In Mussoorie

Mussoorie: A 13-year-old student from Delhi drowned in a swimming pool at a reputed school in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on Monday morning. According to police, the class seven student had entered the pool with his friends for a regular practice session around 5.45 am.

Mussoorie Special Sub-Inspector (SS) Kishan Kumar said that after swimming, the student's friends left the pool, but he did not emerge. When they noticed he had not moved for some time, they and the school staff rushed to pull him out of the pool, finding him unconscious. He was quickly taken to Landour Community Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Mussoorie Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the school, which shows the student swimming with his friends. However, he did not come out of the pool even when his friends had exited. Police also said that the deceased student was a swimmer, though further details are being scrutinised.

"The student's family, residing in Dehradun, has been informed. After the Panchnama proceedings, the body was sent to Mussoorie Sub District Hospital for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem report," Kishan Kumar said.

Mussoorie police said that the investigation is ongoing, with the school principal and staff members being questioned. The school administration has described the incident as an accident. Kumar emphasised that higher police officials, including CO Mussoorie Manoj Kumar Aswal and SP City Dehradun Pramod Kumar, are handling the case.