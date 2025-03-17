ETV Bharat / state

13-Year-Old Delhi Student Dies After Drowning During School Swimming Practice In Mussoorie

A 13-year-old student drowned in a Mussoorie school swimming pool during practice. The incident is under investigation by police.

A 13-year-old student drowned in a Mussoorie school swimming pool during practice. The incident is under investigation by police.
Mussoorie Police at school where a 13-year-old student drowned (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 6:29 PM IST

Mussoorie: A 13-year-old student from Delhi drowned in a swimming pool at a reputed school in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on Monday morning. According to police, the class seven student had entered the pool with his friends for a regular practice session around 5.45 am.

Mussoorie Special Sub-Inspector (SS) Kishan Kumar said that after swimming, the student's friends left the pool, but he did not emerge. When they noticed he had not moved for some time, they and the school staff rushed to pull him out of the pool, finding him unconscious. He was quickly taken to Landour Community Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Mussoorie Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the school, which shows the student swimming with his friends. However, he did not come out of the pool even when his friends had exited. Police also said that the deceased student was a swimmer, though further details are being scrutinised.

"The student's family, residing in Dehradun, has been informed. After the Panchnama proceedings, the body was sent to Mussoorie Sub District Hospital for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem report," Kishan Kumar said.

Mussoorie police said that the investigation is ongoing, with the school principal and staff members being questioned. The school administration has described the incident as an accident. Kumar emphasised that higher police officials, including CO Mussoorie Manoj Kumar Aswal and SP City Dehradun Pramod Kumar, are handling the case.

Mussoorie: A 13-year-old student from Delhi drowned in a swimming pool at a reputed school in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on Monday morning. According to police, the class seven student had entered the pool with his friends for a regular practice session around 5.45 am.

Mussoorie Special Sub-Inspector (SS) Kishan Kumar said that after swimming, the student's friends left the pool, but he did not emerge. When they noticed he had not moved for some time, they and the school staff rushed to pull him out of the pool, finding him unconscious. He was quickly taken to Landour Community Hospital, where doctors declared him dead after examination.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Mussoorie Police are reviewing CCTV footage from the school, which shows the student swimming with his friends. However, he did not come out of the pool even when his friends had exited. Police also said that the deceased student was a swimmer, though further details are being scrutinised.

"The student's family, residing in Dehradun, has been informed. After the Panchnama proceedings, the body was sent to Mussoorie Sub District Hospital for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be determined following the post-mortem report," Kishan Kumar said.

Mussoorie police said that the investigation is ongoing, with the school principal and staff members being questioned. The school administration has described the incident as an accident. Kumar emphasised that higher police officials, including CO Mussoorie Manoj Kumar Aswal and SP City Dehradun Pramod Kumar, are handling the case.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DROWNING INCIDENT MUSSOORIE SCHOOLSTUDENT DROWN IN SCHOOLSTUDENT DROWN IN MUSSOORIE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter to Lane (Part 1): How India is Turning Plastic Waste into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.