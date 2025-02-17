Delhi Stampede: Sale Of Platform Tickets Suspended Till Feb 26 To Control Heavy Rush At Railway Station

New Delhi: In the wake of the fatal stampede at New Delhi Railway Station late Saturday night, the railway authorities have suspended sale of platform tickets at the station till February 26, 2025, which coincides with the end date of Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

The move is aimed at regulating the heavy rush at the station and ensure passenger safety, at a time when lakhs of people are commuting via trains to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

While ban on sale of platform tickets has already been enforced at the New Delhi railway station, the railway authorities are now assessing the situation to see if similar curbs are necessary at other major railway stations in Delhi. A decision on whether to extend the ban to other stations will be taken on Monday, based on crowd control measures and detailed assessment of the situation.

Additional RPF and GRP staff deployed to monitor the crowd (ETV Bharat)

As per the railway officials, it has been witnessed that several people are accompanying the passengers to see them off at the stations, which leads to overwhelming rush at the platforms. On the day the stampede broke out, a large number of people had come with their relatives boarding the train. Situation went out of hands when the platforms, already packed with passengers, saw a huge number of platform ticket holders. The matter is being investigated by Delhi Police and a two-member panel appointed by the Railways.

Meanwhile, passengers and visitors have been urged to cooperate with the authorities to avoid unnecessary congestion at the platforms. Those found at the platform(s) without a valid ticket would face fine and other stringent penalties, the Railways said.

Owing to the rush, the Northern Railway has announced to run four special trains - 04420 New Delhi-Phaphamau Junction, 04422 New Delhi-Phaphamau, 04424 Anand Vihar Terminal-Phaphamau and 04418 New Delhi-Darbhanga Junction, to facilitate smooth travel of Kumbh devotees and all passengers.

Stringent measures in force at platforms for better crowd management (ETV Bharat)

The authorities have decided that all special trains in the direction of Prayagraj will depart from platform number 16. Therefore, all the passengers heading to Prayagraj shall come and go from Ajmeri Gate side of New Delhi Railway Station. Regular trains will continue to be operated from all platforms as usual. The Railways has also increased the deployment of RPF and GRP forces at the New Delhi Railway station for better crowd management.

