Delhi-Srinagar Flight Encounters Turbulent Weather, Video Goes Viral

Srinagar: Passengers on board a Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight experienced a terrifying ordeal on Monday as the aircraft navigated through severe turbulence caused by extreme weather conditions. The incident occurred during the flight's journey from Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi to Srinagar.

The flight, IndiGo 6E6125, departed from Delhi at 5:25 pm. It encountered turbulent weather following heavy rainfall. The unexpected and bad weather conditions resulted in a harrowing experience for passengers on board.

A video of the flight that went viral on social media, depicted passengers visibly distressed and holding on to their seats as the aircraft shook violently. The turbulence reportedly persisted for a significant duration, creating a tense atmosphere inside the aircraft.

In response to the incident, IndiGo released an official statement addressing the issue. The airline confirmed that the turbulence was due to severe weather conditions en route to Srinagar. The statement read, "IndiGo flight 6E6125 from Delhi to Srinagar faced severe turbulent weather en route. The crew followed all operational protocols, and the flight landed safely in Srinagar."

The airline expressed regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers, attributing it to the inclement weather conditions. The crew's adherence to operational protocols played a crucial role in ensuring the safety of everyone on board, ultimately leading to a safe landing in Srinagar, officials said.

Passengers praised the professionalism of the flight crew for their efficient handling of the challenging situation. Despite the frightening experience, the aircraft successfully touched down at Srinagar, providing a sense of relief to passengers.

IndiGo has assured a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain the factors that led to the turbulence. The airline emphasised its commitment to passenger safety and pledged to take all necessary measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.