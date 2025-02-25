ETV Bharat / state

BJP, AAP Spar Over Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh Portraits In Delhi Assembly; 12 AAP MLAs Suspended

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta conducts the proceedings of the house during the first session of the Delhi Assembly, at Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, from the House for the day for raising slogans during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address on Tuesday.

Among the AAP MLAs suspended were Atishi, Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh. Atishi alleged that the BJP had disrespected BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.

"The BJP has shown its true colours by removing Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait. Does it believe Modi can replace Babasaheb?" she said at a press conference.

She alleged that the BJP dispensation had removed Ambedkar's portraits from the chief minister's office in both the Delhi Secretariat and the assembly.

The suspended AAP lawmakers later held a protest on the assembly premises with Ambedkar portraits, raising "Babasaheb ka ye apmaan nahi sahega Hindustan (India will not tolerate this insult to Babasaheb)" and "Jai Bhim" slogans.