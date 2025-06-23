New Rail Bridge On Yamuna In Delhi Nears Completion, To Ease Traffic

New Delhi: The third railway bridge under construction on the Yamuna river in Delhi is nearing completion.

The new bridge will ease railway traffic in Delhi as trains from Old Delhi station will get an alternative route and it will reduce the burden on New Delhi station.

Northern Railways Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay said work on the new railway bridge being built on the Yamuna river is almost complete. "Only the interlocking work is pending. After it is done, the Commissioner of Railway Safety will inspect the bridge. After inspection, trial of trains will be conducted on the bridge. After the success of the trial, regular train operations will be started," he said.

The bridge is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 200 crores. At present, two railway bridges already exist on the Yamuna river. The oldest bridge was built by the British in 1866 and is called 'Iron Bridge'. Its construction was completed in just three years. The bridge faciliated railway connectivity between Delhi and Howrah. The second railway bridge is located near Pragati Maidan.

Over time, the technical life of the old iron bridge has come to an end. Due to its low height, it comes in contact with water during floods and for safety reasons, trains have been instructed to move slowly on it which results in train delays.

More than 330 trains carrying around five lakh passengers, operate from New Delhi Railway Station in a day. Railway officials say that as soon as the new Yamuna Bridge opens, trains running from Old Delhi Railway Station will get a direct route and the some trains' stoppages can then be shifted from New Delhi Station to Old Delhi, especially those going towards Purvanchal and Bihar.

The plan for the new bridge was approved in 1997-98 and construction was started in 2003. However, it was delayed. Officials said approval had to be obtained from several agencies like the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which caused a delay of about five years. After this, the work was repeatedly stalled due to changes in the design, technical difficulties and work obstructions. The construction was targeted to be completed by 2016, which was later postponed to 2018, then 2020 and finally September, 2023. Now the railways claims that the bridge will be fully operational by October this year.