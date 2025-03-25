ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Sizzles: Temperature Set To Reach 37°C, Air Quality Deteriorates

An aerial view of the city's skyline as temperature rises with the onset of summers, in New Delhi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and rising temperature on Tuesday morning with the onset of a prolonged hot spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a major rise in maximum temperatures over Delhi-NCR with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in the following days.

Weather Updates and Forecast

According to IMD’s Tuesday update, the minimum temperature was reported as 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 37 degrees Celsius.

With relative humidity reported at 7%, wind speed was recorded at 7 km/h. The weather department forecasted that Delhi will experience high temperatures consistently during the week.

The sky will be clear from March 24, March 26 with maximum temperatures likely to reach 37 degrees Celsius on March 26. March 25 and March 27 are also expected to be warm around 36 degrees Celsius. From March 27 to March 29, strong surface winds between 20-30 km/h are expected to prevail over the national capital.

Air Quality Worsens

With rising temperatures, there is also a deterioration in the air quality in Delhi, reaching ‘poor’ levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 211 at 8 am on March 25. The 24-hour average AQI recorded for the city was at 206 at 4pm on March 24, raising concerns about the level of pollution.