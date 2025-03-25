Delhi Sizzles: Temperature Set To Reach 37°C, Air Quality Deteriorates

New Delhi: Delhi residents woke up to clear skies and rising temperature on Tuesday morning with the onset of a prolonged hot spell. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a major rise in maximum temperatures over Delhi-NCR with temperatures expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius in the following days.
Weather Updates and Forecast
According to IMD’s Tuesday update, the minimum temperature was reported as 16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is likely to touch 37 degrees Celsius.
With relative humidity reported at 7%, wind speed was recorded at 7 km/h. The weather department forecasted that Delhi will experience high temperatures consistently during the week.
The sky will be clear from March 24, March 26 with maximum temperatures likely to reach 37 degrees Celsius on March 26. March 25 and March 27 are also expected to be warm around 36 degrees Celsius. From March 27 to March 29, strong surface winds between 20-30 km/h are expected to prevail over the national capital.
Air Quality Worsens
With rising temperatures, there is also a deterioration in the air quality in Delhi, reaching ‘poor’ levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 211 at 8 am on March 25. The 24-hour average AQI recorded for the city was at 206 at 4pm on March 24, raising concerns about the level of pollution.
Delhi Weather Forecast for Tomorrow
A bright, hot day is being anticipated for Wednesday in Delhi. The minimum temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius and rise to a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius.
National Weather Trends
The IMD has said that a Western Disturbance will affect the northern parts of the country from March 25th to March 27th, easing the heat conditions with rainfall to come in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttarakhand.
Heavy rain is anticipated in Jammu & Kashmir, with some snow, around March 26th. Meanwhile, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe should also see rain, due to a trough extending from south of Chhattisgarh to northern Kerala. The IMD has also warned that hot and humid weather is expected in Gujarat, Odisha, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, with Gujarat likely to see the hottest temperatures on March 25th.
With an increase in temperatures throughout the country, it has been advised that Delhiites continue to be vigilant with their precautions, as the heatwave-like conditions begin to intensify.
Read more: