Delhi Shocker: Girl Attempts Suicide By Drinking Acid After Being Sexually Assaulted In Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: A girl attempted suicide by drinking acid after being sexually assaulted by a youth on pretext of marriage in Vasant Kunj area of south-west Delhi, police said. Police have arrested the accused and booked him under the POCSO Act.

According to PTI, Deputy Commissioner of Police South-West Amit Goyal said that the incident came to light on June 18 when the MLC (Medico-Legal Case) report was received from the Spinal Injury Hospital. The report said that the girl was admitted to the hospital after drinking acid. A police team reached the hospital, but the girl was declared unfit to record the statement. The local crime squad was deployed and the spot was investigated.

Sexual Assault On Pretext Of Marriage

The DCP said that a bottle of acid was recovered from the girl's house. Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl was in a relationship with the accused person. According to the police, the girl was alone at home when she consumed acid. At around 4.45 pm, a neighbour saw her in pain and rushed her to the hospital. On June 20, seeing the seriousness of her condition, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment.

In the meantime, the victim's mother lodged a complaint at the Vasant Kunj police station against the accused, who she said sexually assaulted her daughter on the pretext of marriage and blackmailed her with her private pictures.

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

Police said the complainant also handed over her daughter's mobile phone, which allegedly has a voice recording supporting the allegations.

Based on the complaint, a preliminary report has been submitted recommending forensic examination of the girl's mobile phone. The forensic investigation has confirmed the presence of voice recording consistent with the complaint. A case was registered at Vasant Kunj (South) police station on June 25 under Section 69 of the Indian Penal Code (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The DCP said that the accused, a resident of Shankar Camp in Rangpuri Pahadi, has been arrested. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.