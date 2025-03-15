ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: 3 Held For Kidnapping Teen After Befriending Him Through Fake Social Media Profile

New Delhi: Three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a teenager after luring him through a fake social media profile of a girl in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Saturday.

The 17-year-old victim was safely rescued on Thursday, and a scooter used in the crime and a mobile phone were recovered from the possession of the accused, police said.

According to police, on Wednesday a PCR call was received at Mehrauli police station around 5:45 am reporting a kidnapping near Saket Metro Station.

"The complainant, a 29-year-old resident of Sangam Vihar, stated that his cousin had gone to meet an acquaintance he met through Instagram. While waiting at the metro station three unidentified men forcibly took him away on a scooty," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Achin Garg said.

Shortly after, the kidnappers called and made a ransom demand of Rs 50,000. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

The officer further said that the investigators scrutinised the social media profile that had been used to befriend the victim and traced the login details of the number used for the ransom demand.

The demand was made through a payment scanner linked to a bank account in Andhra Pradesh, he said, adding that the last known location of the victim was traced to Sangam Vihar.