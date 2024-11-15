Delhi: Setback To Congress As Three-Time MLA Veer Dhingan Joins AAP

New Delhi: The Congress suffered a major setback in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections after a three-time MLA from Delhi's Seemapuri Assembly, leader Veer Singh Dhingan, on Friday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP’s National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Dhingan into the party fold during a press conference at the party headquarters, saying “his joining will strengthen the AAP.”

“People vote for Aap Aadmi Party seeing our work; that is why good people are standing with us and good people from other parties are also joining the party,” he said.

Kejriwal said that BJP leaders also joined AAP last week as the party asks for votes in the name of work and will continue to do the same in the future too. “If we have worked, then people should vote for us; if we have not worked, then don’t vote for us,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhingan said he was impressed by the work and policies of AAP and Kejriwal, which prompted him to leave Congress and join AAP.

“In Delhi, only Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal ji are working with full honesty for the Dalits and backwards. Now whatever responsibility will be given to me by the party, I will fulfil that responsibility by standing shoulder to shoulder and step by step with Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

Dhingan accused the Congress of conspiring to make the BJP win the Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor election by not participating. “I was sad about this. Congress is not able to work for the benefit of the people in Delhi. In such a situation, I decided to join the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said.