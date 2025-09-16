ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Sees Decline In Sex Ratio, Birth Rate: Report

New Delhi: There has been a slight decline in the sex ratio in Delhi from 922 girls per 1000 boys in 2023 to 920 this year, states the annual report on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi-2024.

According to the report released by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics and the Office of Chief Registrar (Births and Deaths), along with the sex ratio, there has been a slight decrease in the birth rate while infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate have shown positive signs.

Report on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi-2024 (Directorate of Economics and Statistics)

A total of 306459 births (52.06 percent boys, 47.91 percent girls) were registered in Delhi in 2024, which is less than the 315087 recorded the previous year. The average number of births per day decreased to 837 in 2024 from 863 last year.