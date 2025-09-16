Delhi Sees Decline In Sex Ratio, Birth Rate: Report
Directorate of Economics and Statistics and Office of Chief Registrar has released a report on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi-2024
New Delhi: There has been a slight decline in the sex ratio in Delhi from 922 girls per 1000 boys in 2023 to 920 this year, states the annual report on Registration of Births and Deaths in Delhi-2024.
According to the report released by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics and the Office of Chief Registrar (Births and Deaths), along with the sex ratio, there has been a slight decrease in the birth rate while infant mortality rate and maternal mortality rate have shown positive signs.
A total of 306459 births (52.06 percent boys, 47.91 percent girls) were registered in Delhi in 2024, which is less than the 315087 recorded the previous year. The average number of births per day decreased to 837 in 2024 from 863 last year.
The death rate has risen from 6.16 per 1000 of population in 2023 to 6.37 this year, the report states. A total of 139480 deaths were reported in 2024 while in 2023 it was 132391. This means, the average number of deaths per day is 381. Among the deaths, 61.22 percent (85,391) were men, 38.75 percent (54,051) women and 0.03 percent (38) 'other', including transgenders.
There has been a marginal decline in the infant and maternal mortality rates. Infant mortality rate per 1000 live births came down to 22.4 in 2024 from 23.61 in 2023. Similarly, the maternal mortality rate per 1000 live births dipped from 0.45 in 2023 to 0.44 in 2024.
As per the report, 65.16 percent deaths occurred in hospitals and medical institutions, while 34.84 percent were recorded at home. Of the total deaths, 6.866 were infants. A total of 76.15 percent deaths were recorded in Municipal Corporation of Delhi area, 22.55 percent in New Delhi Municipal Council area and 1.30 percent in Delhi Cantonment Board area. Septicemia has been stated to be a major cause of death.
The report makes it clear that the pace of population growth in Delhi is slowing down and increase in mortality rate is worrisome, hinting at the challenges related to health and lifestyle. While the decline in infant and maternal mortality rates is a positive sign the decrease in sex ratio remains a serious social concern.
