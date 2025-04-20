Delhi Seelampur Murder Case: Two Minors Among 9 Held So Far; Lady Don Zikra Spills The Beans

New Delhi: Delhi Police has arrested a total of nine accused including two minors in the murder case of a 17-year-old youth in Seelampur area of North East Delhi. Two women are also included among the arrested accused.

The teenage boy Kunal was stabbed by the attackers on Thursday evening in a reportedly revenge killing incident. Kunal was shifted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival as per officials.

In a statement issued by North East Delhi District Police, the arrested accused include Sahil, Soheb, Nafees, Anees, Zahida, Vikas and Zikra, the 'lady don'.

Lady Don Spills The Beans

'Lady Don', Zikra was the first to be arrested by the police in the murder case. On her disclosure, eight other accused were apprehended by the police during raids in Delhi NCR including Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad and Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

A police official said that during interrogation, Zikra told the police that in November last year, her cousin Sahil was attacked by two boys Lala and Shambhu, who were Kunal's friends. Kunal was also present there at that time, but since he was a minor, his name was not in the FIR. Zikra and Sahil felt that Kunal was behind the attack, so they tried to take revenge from him as per police officials.

According to the police, Zikra, Sahil and a minor are involved in the murder of Kunal. While the rest of the accused have helped the accused to escape and hide.

Old Enmity

According to police sources, arrested accused Sahil had an old enmity with Kunal and on the fateful day, Sahil along with his associates caught Kunal and stabbed him several times leading to his death. According to the police, efforts are being made to recover the weapons used in the crime.

Opposition Targets Delhi Govt

The opposition AAP in Delhi has targeted the BJP-led government over the murder saying that the law and order situation has worsened ever since the Rekha Gupta led government took over. Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has assured justice in the case.

"I have spoken to the Police Commissioner about the murder of the 17-year-old boy. He was attacked with knives and was taken to Jai Prakash Hospital, where he was declared dead," Gupta said.

Victim's Mother Makes Serious Allegations

Meanwhile, the victim's mother has said that she has not received any update from the police and accused the officers of helping the criminals escape.