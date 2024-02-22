Delhi Seat Sharing: Congress Likely to Get 3; AAP May Fight on 4 Seats, Say Sources

New Delhi: According to Aam Admi Party (AAP) sources, the Congress and AAP formalised their seat-sharing agreement on Thursday. The AAP will run for four of the seven Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress would run for the remaining three from the National Capital.



Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi, has received a new summon from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), requesting that he appear for interrogation on February 26 in connection with the now-canceled liquor policy case.

The AAP said that the issue about the ED summons' legitimacy was currently before the courts, hence the CM declined to appear for questioning in the excise policy case earlier this week.

Though he bemoaned the "much delayed" nature of the talks, the CM claimed earlier this week that the two parties' seat-sharing arrangement had reached the "final stage". "Let's see what happens in the next two to three days. It has been delayed a lot, it should have happened earlier," Kejriwal told reporters.

In Delhi, the BJP secured all seven seats in both 2014 and 2019. In every one of the seven seats in 2019, the BJP received more than 50 per cent of the vote. Tensions between the two coalition partners increased when the AAP first gave the Congress party just one of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi.

The decision came a day after the Samajwadi Party and the Congress agreed to a seat-sharing arrangement in Uttar Pradesh. The Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav, and other coalition members of the INDIA bloc will compete for the remaining 63 Lok Sabha seats, with the Congress vying for 17 of them.