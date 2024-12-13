ETV Bharat / state

3 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Mail, Checks Underway

New Delhi: Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of the premises, officials said.

The latest threats come on the back of at least 44 schools receiving similar emails on December 9. Police had declared those threats as hoaxes.

A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am)."