ETV Bharat / state

3 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Mail, Checks Underway

The schools' authorities have sent messages to guardians to not send their wards for classes.

3 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Mail, Checks Underway
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 minutes ago

New Delhi: Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of the premises, officials said.

The latest threats come on the back of at least 44 schools receiving similar emails on December 9. Police had declared those threats as hoaxes.

A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am)."

The fire department, police and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the schools and are conducting checks, he said.

The schools' authorities have sent messages to guardians to not send their wards for classes.

A police official said checks were underway.

New Delhi: Three schools in Delhi received bomb threats over email early on Friday, triggering a multi-agency search of the premises, officials said.

The latest threats come on the back of at least 44 schools receiving similar emails on December 9. Police had declared those threats as hoaxes.

A Delhi Fire Services official said, "We received calls (regarding the threat emails) from Bhatnagar International School in Paschim Vihar (4:21 am), Cambridge School in Shri Niwas Puri (6:23 am) and DPS Amar Colony in East of Kailash (6:35 am)."

The fire department, police and bomb detection teams, along with dog squads, have reached the schools and are conducting checks, he said.

The schools' authorities have sent messages to guardians to not send their wards for classes.

A police official said checks were underway.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOMB THREATDELHI BOMB THREATDELHI SCHOOLS BOMB THREAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.