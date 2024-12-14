ETV Bharat / state

Delhi School Gets Bomb Threat, Third Incident This Week

A police official said nothing suspicious was found but a search was underway after a Delhi school received a bomb threat via email on Saturday.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 3 minutes ago

New Delhi: A Delhi school received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials said, marking the third instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week. "We received a call about a bomb threat at DPS RK Puram at 6:09 am," a Delhi Fire Services official said. The fire department, local police, dog squads and bomb detection teams reached the school and launched a search operation, the official said.

A police official said nothing suspicious was found but a search was underway. On Friday, about 30 schools received bomb threats over email, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises. Before that, at least 44 schools received similar emails on Monday. The police had declared those threats as hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found during searches.

New Delhi: A Delhi school received a bomb threat on Saturday, officials said, marking the third instance of threat emails being sent to schools in the national capital this week. "We received a call about a bomb threat at DPS RK Puram at 6:09 am," a Delhi Fire Services official said. The fire department, local police, dog squads and bomb detection teams reached the school and launched a search operation, the official said.

A police official said nothing suspicious was found but a search was underway. On Friday, about 30 schools received bomb threats over email, triggering a multi-agency search of their premises. Before that, at least 44 schools received similar emails on Monday. The police had declared those threats as hoaxes after nothing suspicious was found during searches.

Read More

  1. 3 Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat Mail, Checks Underway
  2. South Delhi Private School Receives Bomb Threat via Email, Declared Hoax

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI SCHOOL GETS BOMB THREATBOMB THREATSDELHI BOMB THREATS EMAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.