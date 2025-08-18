Several Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threat In Email; Search Ops Underway

New Delhi: Multiple schools in the national capital received a bomb threat in the early hours of Monday, following which the school authorities evacuated the institutions and informed the police officials.

According to the Delhi Police, Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka, Modern Convent School and ShreeRam World School in Sector 10, Dwarka received the threat through an email ID.

As a safety measure, the schools were quickly evacuated. Police and bomb disposal teams arrived at the scene and began a thorough search of the premises. Although the previous two bomb threats turned out to be hoaxes, security agencies are taking today's call seriously and are following all necessary protocols.

Further information on the incident is still awaited. Earlier in July, similar bomb threats were received by multiple schools and colleges across the national capital. They included Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, the Sovereign School in Rohini Sector 24, Modern International School in Dwarka Sector 19 and the Heritage School in Rohini Sector 23, among several other schools in the national capital.

Similarly, three colleges of Delhi University also received bomb threats through email on July 18. According to police, IP College for Women, Hindu College, and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) received bomb threats via email.

On the same day, around 40 schools in Bengaluru also received similar threats, with police then saying that the email domain originated from the British Indian Ocean Territory. All these threats turned out to be a hoax. As reported by ETV Bharat, Dark Web and VPN made tracing the origins of these mails challenging for the police. Senior officials said the emails were sent through encrypted networks, which made it very difficult to track their sources.