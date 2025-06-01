ETV Bharat / state

Delhi School Kids Suffering From Hypertension, Diabetes

New Delhi: Cravings for fast food and decreasing physical and sports activities have taken a toll on the health condition of school children in Delhi leaving them with health issues like obesity, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

This has been revealed in a study conducted by AIIMS, Delhi among students of government and private school of the national capital. Doctors have advised proper diet and regular physical activities to avoid such problems.

A total of 3,888 children, aged six to 19 years from five schools, were included in the study, which revealed that cardio-metabolic problems were no longer issues that were restricted only to adults.

The main purpose of the study was to understand hidden health risks among children. One-third of the children were found to be suffering from dyslipidemia, a condition where there are abnormal levels of lipids, including cholesterol and triglycerides, in the blood. Not only this, the blood sugar of 15.02% adolescents was more than 100 mg per deciliter, which is considered to be a pre-diabetic condition.