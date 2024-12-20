ETV Bharat / state

Delhi School Gets Bomb-Threat Mail, Search Underway

Police, fire department, and bomb detection teams are participating in the search operation after a prominent Delhi school received a bomb threat mail.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 1 minutes ago

New Delhi: A prominent Delhi school has received a bomb-threat e-mail, prompting security personnel to carry out a search operation on its premises, an official said on Friday. "We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23," the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Police, fire department, bomb detection teams and the dog squad are participating in the search operation, another official said. This is the sixth time in the last 11 days that schools in the national capital have received such threats.

New Delhi: A prominent Delhi school has received a bomb-threat e-mail, prompting security personnel to carry out a search operation on its premises, an official said on Friday. "We received a call regarding the bomb threat at 5:02 am from DPS, Dwarka in Sector 23," the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said.

Police, fire department, bomb detection teams and the dog squad are participating in the search operation, another official said. This is the sixth time in the last 11 days that schools in the national capital have received such threats.

Read More

  1. RBI Receives Threat Email About ‘IED’ In Its South Mumbai Building: Police
  2. High Alert After Four Delhi Schools Get Bomb Threat Emails

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BOMB THREAT MAILDELHIDELHI SCHOOL GETS BOMB THREAT MAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.