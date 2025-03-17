New Delhi: The general meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House was marred by ruckus as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors chanted slogans and climbed onto tables.

As soon as the proceedings began, the BJP members stormed the well of the House, raising slogans and accusing Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi of favouritism. Soon a scuffle broke out between BJP and AAP councillors, during which some BJP members climbed onto the mayor's desk and attempted to damage the microphone.

The meeting, scheduled for 2 pm, was delayed by about 35 minutes as the mayor arrived late, which attracted criticism from the leader of the opposition (LoP), Raja Iqbal Singh. He also accused AAP councillors of disrespecting the mayor by not standing as he arrived in the house, in contrast to the BJP councillors who stood in his honour. Following his remarks, BJP members started a hue and cry and tried to snatch the agenda from Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal. Despite the appeal by the mayor for calm, the pandemonium continued, prompting him to adjourn the session till Tuesday.

Delhi: Ruckus In MCD House As BJP Councilors Accuse Mayor Of Favouritism (ETV Bharat)

Blame Game Over Pandemonium

LoP Singh accused the AAP of impeding the functioning of the corporation by refusing to allow proper discussion and showing disrespect to the mayor.

“The AAP had lost its majority, and any agenda passed without the BJP’s consent would be considered illegal. We are planning to send a letter to the commissioner regarding the matter,” Singh said.

In response, Goyal dismissed the opposition's protests, accusing them of halting the governance process and “murdering” democracy. He also slammed the BJP for failing to address the ongoing garbage issue in the city, despite AAP’s earlier promises to resolve the problem.