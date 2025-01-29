ETV Bharat / state

AIMIM Candidate from Okhla Shifa ur Rehman Gets Custody Parole For Election Campaigning

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai ordered Rehman's release on custody parole till February 3.

The Karkardooma Court has allowed Shifa ur Rehman, an accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case and AIMIM's candidate from Okhla, to be released on custody parole for campaigning in Delhi Assembly elections
File photo of Shifa ur Rehman (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 5:02 PM IST

New Delhi: The Karkardooma Court has allowed Shifa ur Rehman, an accused in the Delhi riots conspiracy case and AIMIM's candidate from Okhla, to be released on custody parole for campaigning in Delhi Assembly elections.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai ordered the release of Rehman on custody parole till February 3 for election campaigning. The court said the AIMIM can stay at home during parole. The lawyer appearing on behalf of Rehman had sought his custody parole citing the order of the Supreme Court pertaining to Tahir Hussain, accused of plotting the Delhi riots.

In its order on January 28, the Supreme Court had ordered the release of Hussain on custody parole for election campaigning. Hussain is AIMIM's candidate from Mustafabad Assembly seat and has already started his campaign. Earlier, the Karkardooma Court had ordered the release of Rehman on custody parole to file his nomination. Rehman had filed his nomination from AIMIM for Okhla Assembly seat. He is pitted against Aam Aadmi Party's Amanatullah Khan.

Rehman was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 26, 2020. A case was registered against him under sections 120B, 124A, 302, 307 of the Indian Penal Code, sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, besides sections 13, 16, 17 and 18 of the UAPA. Rehman had played a key role in the anti-CAA movement at Jamia Millia Islamia while he was president of the Jamia Alumni Association in 2019-2020.

