Delhi Reports Three COVID-19 Deaths, 10 New Cases In 24 Hours

New Delhi: Delhi reported three deaths due to COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, with ten persons testing positive for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the deceased included a 57-year-old woman who had diabetes and lung disease, a 57-year-old man with diabetes and liver disease and an 83-year-old woman with diabetes, high blood pressure and lung disease.

“All three patients tested positive for COVID-19 while being admitted to the hospital due to chronic diseases, and then their condition kept deteriorating. The cause of their death is not only the infection but also their chronic diseases,” doctors said.

161 patients recovered in 24 hours.

Meanwhile, ten new coronavirus patients have been found in the national capital in the last 24 hours, while 161 patients have recovered during the period. This has increased the number of active cases to 682. With three deaths in a day, the death toll from COVID-19 patients in Delhi since January has increased to 11.

‘New variant is fatal for co-morbid people’

Although the new COVID-19 variant may not appear to be severe, this can turn fatal for sick people and those with a weak immune system.

Therefore, sick and elderly people should stay away from this variant, said experts, who described the cases reported in Delhi due to the new variant of coronavirus as normal influenza.