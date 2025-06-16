ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Reports 1 Covid-19 Death In Last 24 Hours, Total Number Of Active Cases Stand At 2279

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported one death due to Covid, 158 recoveries and no fresh cases.

Delhi Reports 1 Covid-19 Death In Last 24 Hours, Total Number Of Active Cases Stand At 2279
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 16, 2025 at 12:20 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi recorded one more death due to Covid-19 infection in the last 24 hours with the death toll rising to 12 since January. No new cases were reported in the last 24 hours while a total of 158 patients have recovered during this period.

As per the Covid-19 dashboard of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the 67-year-old deceased was suffering from a host of diseases including metastatic carcinoma right lung, acute respiratory failure and pneumonia. According to doctors, the patient was admitted to the hospital with many diseases and was tested Covid positive during treatment. Subsequently, his condition kept deteriorating. The cause of death is not entirely Covid infection, but also his past history of diseases.

Doctors said that the new variant of Covid-19 may not appear to be deadly but is proving fatal, particularly for those who are already sick and possess a weak immune system. The sick and elderly people have been advised to be cautious, they said. Presently, the new Covid variant cases that are being reported in Delhi are being described by doctors as normal influenza.

Latest Covid data in Delhi:

  • Death in last 24 hours: 1
  • No new case in last 24 hours
  • Total active cases: 649
  • Patients recovered in last 24 hours: 158
  • Covid patients recovered since January: 2279
  • Total Covid deaths in Delhi since January: 12

