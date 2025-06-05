Delhi Records 64 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours, 1 Death

New Delhi: The new Covid variant may not appear to be more severe but is proving to be fatal for those who have weak immune system.

With the death of a 22-year-old woman on Wednesday, a total of five persons have lost their lives in Delhi since January among the 44 deaths across the country so far.

In the last two deaths in Delhi, both were patients of Tuberculosis (TB).

Doctors have thus advised the sick and elderly people to take proper precautions. Presently, the new Covid variant cases that are reported in Delhi are being termed as normal influenza.

The medical reports of the woman who died yesterday have revealed some worrying facts. As per the update released on the Covid dashboard by the Union Health Ministry, the patient had a previous history of TB and was undergoing treatment. The lower part of both lungs had infection. Due to Covid and pneumonia, the woman's lungs had become swollen.

It was also found that adequate blood was not reaching upto the vital organs of the body. The amount of oxygen in the blood had decreased and she was facing a lot of difficulty in breathing. She died due to severe lack of oxygen and shock, her report stated.

Delhi has recorded a total of 457 active Covid cases of which, 64 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours alone.

According to Dr Pawan Kumar, there is no need to go for testing if one has mild fever, cough or cold. One should get tested only on the advise of a doctor, he said. "The new strain of Covid is not fatal. Unlike the first Covid wave, nobody is needing to get admitted in the ICU," Dr Kumar added.