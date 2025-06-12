ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Records Highest Peak Power Demand Of This Summer On Wednesday

New Delhi: With rising temperatures in Delhi, the highest peak power demand of this summer was recorded on Wednesday. The real-time figures of the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) showed the peak demand was 8,231 MW at 10.55 pm.

This year, the peak power demand of Delhi is expected to cross 9,000 MW. Previously, an all-time high peak demand in the national capital was recorded at 8,656 in 2024.

In 2023, Delhi's peak power demand had crossed 8,000 MW for the very first time.