Delhi Rains Bring Relief From Heat; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

New Delhi: Several parts of Delhi received much-needed rainfall on Monday morning, offering significant relief from the hot and humid weather conditions that had persisted over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning across all districts of the national capital for the day.

Rainfall began early in the morning, with overcast skies covering the city. The showers brought down the temperature and improved the overall air quality of the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the IMD, Delhi-NCR will remain cloudy throughout the day. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may drop to 26 degrees Celsius.

However, the rain caused waterlogging in several areas, including Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, leading to traffic congestion and stranded commuters. A local resident said, "Whenever it rains, the roads get waterlogged up to five kilometers." Another commuter, Amit said, "The roads are submerged after just one hour of rain."

The IMD noted that light to very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected to continue for the next two to three days. However, no specific alerts have been issued beyond Monday.

Delhi's air quality also showed improvement post-rain. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 6.30 am on Monday stood at 85 in Delhi, 88 at Faridabad, 112 at Gurugram, 115 at Greater Noida, 95 at Ghaziabad, and 92 at Noida. Monsoon trough presently traverses key northern cities like Delhi and Varanasi while upper air cyclonic circulation lingers over Himachal Pradesh aiding rainfall.