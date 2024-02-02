Loading...

Delhi Public School Gets Bomb Threat; Case Registered

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 1:23 PM IST

Delhi Public School in R K Puram in the national capital received a call warning of a bomb in the institute's premises.

Delhi Public School, which is located in the capital's R K Puram, received a call warning of a bomb on the institute's premises.

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation after the Delhi Public School in R K Puram in the national capital received a call warning of a bomb on the institute's premises. All students were evacuated from the school premises as a precautionary measure, police said.

A search operation has begun, police said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found yet. In May last year, the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, received a bomb threat via email.

Police declared the email threat to be a hoax after finding nothing suspicious following searches. Later, it was found that the email was sent from the email ID of a student, police said. A similar email sent in April last year to the Indian School in Sadiq Nagar of the national capital also turned out to be a hoax.

(More details are awaited)

TAGGED:

Delhi Public SchoolBomb ThreatR K Puram

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.