Delhi Public School Gets Bomb Threat; Case Registered

New Delhi: Delhi Police have registered a case and have begun an investigation after the Delhi Public School in R K Puram in the national capital received a call warning of a bomb on the institute's premises. All students were evacuated from the school premises as a precautionary measure, police said.

A search operation has begun, police said, adding that nothing suspicious has been found yet. In May last year, the Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, received a bomb threat via email.

Police declared the email threat to be a hoax after finding nothing suspicious following searches. Later, it was found that the email was sent from the email ID of a student, police said. A similar email sent in April last year to the Indian School in Sadiq Nagar of the national capital also turned out to be a hoax.

(More details are awaited)