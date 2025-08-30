By Anand Kumar Gupta

New Delhi: When Awadhesh Kumar Jha walks the corridors of Sarvodaya Co-Ed School in Rohini, he doesn’t just command as a principal but inspires as well. For nearly a decade, he has been a guiding light for the students and teachers as he turned the government school into a centre of academic excellence and inclusive development.

Jha, the only teacher from Delhi among the 45 winners of the National Teacher Award-2025, will be honoured by President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhavan on September 5, Teachers’ Day. “This honour is not mine but of the students, peer teachers and all those people of the society who have helped us. This award is the result of a lifetime of hard work and dedication,” he said.

‘Building a culture of excellence’

Jha has served the Rohini Sector-8 school as principal since 2015 and remained a strong leader for over 3,200 students: 1,500 boys and 1,700 girls. His main focus was to make the institution a centre of collaboration between teachers, students, parents and administrators. “I aimed to bring a sense of belonging among every stakeholder, and I am happy that the partnership has created a positive atmosphere and better results on campus,” he said.

Delhi Principal Turns Government School Into Hub Of Excellence, Wins National Teachers' Award (ETV Bharat)

One of the significant initiatives which Jha took is free, high-quality coaching within the school premises to provide opportunities to students beyond the classroom. This year alone, 18 students cleared the NEET medical entrance exam, while 13 qualified in JEE Mains. He also partnered with Paras Institute to provide chartered accountancy coaching and added a 70-seat reading room for students under the Vidyanjali initiative.

The school operates study spaces for competitive exams 365 days a year and provides students access to 100 old computers, 40 printers, and a new junior science laboratory. To strengthen career guidance, Jha organises “heart-to-heart” sessions with industry experts. He also created a freedom fighter park featuring 24 statues, where students learn about history during morning assemblies.

Jha’s other project is “Tension Free Classroom”, which offers counselling and activities to help students cope with emotional challenges, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic. He also promoted eco-friendly initiatives like zero-waste citizen bank accounts.

A teacher’s philosophy

“The aim of a teacher is not only to get awards. Teachers are those candles which burn themselves to give light to others. If we do our work honestly, then one day we will definitely get an award, which will encourage teachers,” Jha said.

He intends to keep working in the education sector and contributing to the nation’s growth even after his retirement. Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for India to become a developed nation by 2047, Jha said that the young generation should use technology to contribute to the progress of the country and make a lot of difference.

Originally from Khagaria district in Bihar, Jha completed his early education in his village before moving to Netarhat Residential School. In 1987, he shifted to Delhi and pursued his BA and MA from Hindu College, followed by B.Ed, M.Ed and M.Phil degrees from the Central Institute of Education.

Vice Principal Bharti Kalra praised Jha’s contribution, saying that Jha has dedicated his entire life, body, mind, money, school and school children. “He created such an environment in the school where children want to come happily. The school he has built is really amazing,” she said.

As Jha prepares to receive the national award, he says, “The recognition belongs not to him alone but to the collective spirit of his students, staff and community.”