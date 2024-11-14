ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Pollution: Why Has Air Quality Deteriorated? Know When Conditions Will Improve

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that air quality will improve from Friday and so GRAP Stage 3 restrictions will not be enforced now.

Delhi Pollution: Why Has Air Quality Deteriorated? Know When Conditions Will Improve
Smog covers Delhi (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: The air quality level in Delhi remained in 'severe' category on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 but Environment Minister Gopal Rai is hopeful that the conditions will improve from Friday onwards.

Rai held a meeting with various departments at the Delhi secretariat and attributed the deteriorating air quality to snowfall in the mountains, resulting which, both temperature and wind speed have decreased.

Rai has said that pollution control restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 will not be enforced at the moment. The deteriorating air conditions are expected to improve due to an increase in the wind speed, he said. A green war room has been set up in the Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Reasons behind rise in pollution level

In the meeting, officials of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) revealed two major reasons behind the increase in pollution level in Delhi. The first being a dip in the temperatures due to snowfall in the mountains and the second is decease in wind speed, which is preventing the pollutants present in the atmosphere to reach higher levels. Thus, Delhi remains covered by a thick blanket of smog.

When can conditions improve?

A somewhat relief is expected when wind speed increases from tomorrow. The Central Pollution Control Board has stated that Delhi recorded an AQI of 424 on Thursday afternoon. Rai said that a layer of smog has formed over Delhi and as the wind speed is expected to increase tomorrow, the air quality will subsequently improve. With air conditions expected to improve tomorrow, efforts will be on to ensure proper implementation of GRAP Stage 2 measures.

The government has urged residents to follow the existing restrictions under GRAP Stage 2. A 21-point Winter Action Plan has been prepared by the Delhi government to curb pollution and instructions have been issued to all the departments to take necessary measures.

Read more

  1. Was Like Entering Gas Chamber: Priyanka On Returning To Delhi From Wayanad
  2. Delhi Air Pollution: AQI 'Severe' At 428; No GRAP III For Now, Says Environment Minister

New Delhi: The air quality level in Delhi remained in 'severe' category on Thursday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 400 but Environment Minister Gopal Rai is hopeful that the conditions will improve from Friday onwards.

Rai held a meeting with various departments at the Delhi secretariat and attributed the deteriorating air quality to snowfall in the mountains, resulting which, both temperature and wind speed have decreased.

Rai has said that pollution control restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 3 will not be enforced at the moment. The deteriorating air conditions are expected to improve due to an increase in the wind speed, he said. A green war room has been set up in the Secretariat to monitor the situation.

Reasons behind rise in pollution level

In the meeting, officials of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) revealed two major reasons behind the increase in pollution level in Delhi. The first being a dip in the temperatures due to snowfall in the mountains and the second is decease in wind speed, which is preventing the pollutants present in the atmosphere to reach higher levels. Thus, Delhi remains covered by a thick blanket of smog.

When can conditions improve?

A somewhat relief is expected when wind speed increases from tomorrow. The Central Pollution Control Board has stated that Delhi recorded an AQI of 424 on Thursday afternoon. Rai said that a layer of smog has formed over Delhi and as the wind speed is expected to increase tomorrow, the air quality will subsequently improve. With air conditions expected to improve tomorrow, efforts will be on to ensure proper implementation of GRAP Stage 2 measures.

The government has urged residents to follow the existing restrictions under GRAP Stage 2. A 21-point Winter Action Plan has been prepared by the Delhi government to curb pollution and instructions have been issued to all the departments to take necessary measures.

Read more

  1. Was Like Entering Gas Chamber: Priyanka On Returning To Delhi From Wayanad
  2. Delhi Air Pollution: AQI 'Severe' At 428; No GRAP III For Now, Says Environment Minister

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI POLLUTIONAQIENVIRONMENT MINISTER GOPAL RAIDELHI AIR POLLUTION

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.