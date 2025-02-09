ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Polls: People Endorsed PM Modi's Guarantees, Says Haryana CM Saini

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the people of Delhi endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees, and asserted that the national capital would now stride firmly towards a "Viksit Bharat".

Modi's policies will now be implemented in Delhi, ensuring that the people benefit from welfare schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and access to clean drinking water, he added.

Addressing a press conference at Haryana Bhawan, the BJP leader said the people of Delhi responded to AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's "deceitful promises" by voting him out of power.