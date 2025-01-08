Delhi Polls: I-T Department Notifies Control Room To Check Black Money

New Delhi: The Income-Tax department on Wednesday notified a "24x7 control room and complaint monitoring cell" where the general public can be informed about instances of illegal inducements such as cash being distributed during the Delhi Assembly polls.

The Election Commission had on Tuesday declared the poll schedule for the 70-member House, with voting on February 5 and counting on February 8.

The department's I-T (Investigation) wing said in a public notice that it had opened the 24x7 control room at the Civic Centre in central Delhi and also issued a toll-free number -- 1800111309.

Any person can give information to the department about suspicious movement or distribution of cash, bullion and precious metals, among others, within the NCT (National Capital Territory) of Delhi in connection with the Delhi Assembly elections, the notice said.

The identity of the informant shall be kept secret, it said. The notice also mentioned various landline and mobile numbers, along with the control room address.

The department's investigation wing notifies such control rooms in every poll-bound state as part of Election Commission-mandated measures aimed to check the use of black money that is used to influence and bribe voters, thus disturbing the level electoral playing field.