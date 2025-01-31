ETV Bharat / state

Gadkari Promises A Delhi Free Of Traffic Congestion, Pollution If BJP Wins Assembly Polls

New Delhi: Delhi will be free of traffic congestion and air pollution within five years if the BJP wins the February 5 assembly polls, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari asserted on Thursday.

Laying stress on the benefits of a "double-engine" government, Gadkari said, "If there is a Modi government at the Centre and a BJP government in Delhi, the city's progress will be 10 times faster, like a bullet train."

Addressing a public meeting in Nangloi Jat, the senior BJP leader made a strong pitch for the saffron party while promising to tackle Delhi's pressing issues of air pollution, traffic congestion, and waste management.

"I give you my word. If you install a BJP engine in the city government, we will free Delhi from traffic congestion and air pollution within five years. I am making this promise," he said. He also promised to remove landfill sites and replace them with gardens and academic institutions.

"Within five years, I will clear the landfill sites. Gardens will be built there, academic institutions established... and the people of Delhi will be able to breathe fresh air," he said, emphasising the BJP's commitment to ecological balance, economic growth, and environment preservation.

Gadkari also accused the AAP government of failing to address the national capital's water and pollution crises. "The people you trusted neither cared about drinking water nor talked about the Yamuna's purification," he said. He reiterated his vision for a cleaner Yamuna, envisioning a future in which Delhi and Agra would be connected via the river.

"It was my vision to make the Yamuna clean. Seaplanes will land on the Yamuna, people from Delhi will reach Agra in 13 minutes via the river, see the Taj Mahal in two hours, and come back," he said.

Gadkari -- the Union minister of road transport and highways -- highlighted the extensive infrastructure work underway in Delhi, stating that projects worth crores were already in progress and would be completed by December.