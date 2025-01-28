Jangpura Voters Weigh Candidates As Delhi Assembly Elections Approach

New Delhi: As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, voters in the Jangpura constituency remain divided on who will emerge victorious.
Residents in the area have expressed mixed opinions about their current representatives, citing ongoing issues like poor civic management, lack of safety, and insufficient engagement from elected officials.
The 2020 elections saw Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Praveen Kumar defeating BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi. This time, AAP has fielded senior leader Manish Sisodia, while BJP has nominated Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress putting forward Farhad Suri as its candidate.
Locals voiced frustrations over unresolved issues and insufficient engagement from elected representatives. Many criticized the inaccessibility of the sitting AAP MLA, Praveen Kumar.
“We have been dealing with dirty water for days, and parking problems in Lajpat Nagar remain unresolved. The parking mafia here charges arbitrarily and permits parking in no-parking zones. The AAP MLA has not visited to address these concerns,” said Avinash, a Lajpat Nagar-2 resident.
A 55-year-old woman shared concerns over rising thefts, saying, “My grandson’s bicycle was stolen in broad daylight, and thieves have entered homes. Despite informing the police, no action was taken. But I appreciate the zero electricity bills and improved government schools.”
Safety concerns have also surfaced since the implementation of the 2021 liquor policy. Residents pointed to the rise in alcohol shops as a factor contributing to safety issues. Sakshi and Usha, Lajpat Nagar residents, said, "The liquor shops have caused safety issues, especially when travelling after 7 pm."
Despite these challenges, AAP’s welfare schemes, including free electricity up to 200 units, free water, and bus rides for women, have seemed to garner trust among many voters. Babita, a resident of Bhogal, expressed her scepticism towards BJP's promises, saying, "I am not sure if they will fulfil their promises, but AAP has already delivered on many, like free electricity, water, and bus rides for women."
Meanwhile, some residents have shown their support for BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who has previously won from the constituency three times in 1998, 2003 and 2008 on a Congress ticket.
"BJP's Marwah is a local guy who is always around to listen to us. I am not sure about Sisodia, who is an outsider, especially after the AAP MLA did not meet us to resolve issues. How can we trust AAP again?" Sahil, a street vendor near the Jangpura metro station said.
Several voters also fondly recalled the Congress government led by Sheila Dikshit (1998-2013), pointing to better infrastructure during that period.
Suresh, a resident, noted, "Jangpura suffers from heavy waterlogging during the monsoon. This time too, water entered homes, and people had to face major losses. Traffic congestion in Bhogal was also better during the Congress government."
To boost Sisodia's chances, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal announced at a 'janasabha' on Sunday that Sisodia would return as Deputy Chief Minister if AAP is voted back to power. "He will become the deputy chief minister in the government, and with him, all of you will also become deputy chief ministers," Kejriwal told the gathering, urging voters to elect Sisodia.
The Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5, with counting scheduled on February 8, making the contest in Jangpura one to watch closely. With the BJP threatening to disrupt the status quo, the upcoming polls are expected to be a high-stakes battle between the two parties.
These elections are being viewed as a referendum on the AAP government's governance model, which has relied heavily on free welfare schemes.