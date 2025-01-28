ETV Bharat / state

Jangpura Voters Weigh Candidates As Delhi Assembly Elections Approach

New Delhi: As the Delhi Assembly elections draw near, voters in the Jangpura constituency remain divided on who will emerge victorious.

Residents in the area have expressed mixed opinions about their current representatives, citing ongoing issues like poor civic management, lack of safety, and insufficient engagement from elected officials.

The 2020 elections saw Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Praveen Kumar defeating BJP's Impreet Singh Bakshi. This time, AAP has fielded senior leader Manish Sisodia, while BJP has nominated Tarvinder Singh Marwah and Congress putting forward Farhad Suri as its candidate.

Locals voiced frustrations over unresolved issues and insufficient engagement from elected representatives. Many criticized the inaccessibility of the sitting AAP MLA, Praveen Kumar.

“We have been dealing with dirty water for days, and parking problems in Lajpat Nagar remain unresolved. The parking mafia here charges arbitrarily and permits parking in no-parking zones. The AAP MLA has not visited to address these concerns,” said Avinash, a Lajpat Nagar-2 resident.

A 55-year-old woman shared concerns over rising thefts, saying, “My grandson’s bicycle was stolen in broad daylight, and thieves have entered homes. Despite informing the police, no action was taken. But I appreciate the zero electricity bills and improved government schools.”

Safety concerns have also surfaced since the implementation of the 2021 liquor policy. Residents pointed to the rise in alcohol shops as a factor contributing to safety issues. Sakshi and Usha, Lajpat Nagar residents, said, "The liquor shops have caused safety issues, especially when travelling after 7 pm."

Despite these challenges, AAP’s welfare schemes, including free electricity up to 200 units, free water, and bus rides for women, have seemed to garner trust among many voters. Babita, a resident of Bhogal, expressed her scepticism towards BJP's promises, saying, "I am not sure if they will fulfil their promises, but AAP has already delivered on many, like free electricity, water, and bus rides for women."