Congress Releases Manifesto For Delhi Polls, Promises To Conduct Caste Census If Elected

Congress manifesto divided into 22 focus areas was launched by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav ahead of state upcoming assembly polls on February 5.

In this image provided by AICC, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and others launch the party's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election, at DPCC Office in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025.
In this image provided by AICC, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and others launch the party's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly election, at DPCC Office in New Delhi, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : Jan 29, 2025, 1:55 PM IST

New Delhi: Days before the Delhi polls, the Congress on Wednesday launched its manifesto, promising to conduct a caste census and set up a ministry for Purvanchalis if it is voted to power in the capital.

The party, which was ousted from power by the AAP in 2013, also promised a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 to women, free electricity up to 300 units and LPG cylinders at Rs 500. Free health insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and free ration kits were also among the party's guarantees.

The manifesto, which has been divided into 22 focus areas, was unveiled by Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav. He was flanked by Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh. The manifesto also promises financial assistance of Rs 8,500 per month for one year to educated unemployed youth.

The party also proposed to launch 100 Indira canteens across the city that would offer meals at Rs 5. Ramesh targeted the BJP-led central government and AAP-led Delhi government over the issue of pollution and said both of them have failed to tackle the crisis. Delhi goes to polls on February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

TAGGED:

DELHI POLLS 2025CONGRESS MANIFESTO FOR DELHI POLLSCONGRESS LAUNCHED ITS MANIFESTOCONGRESS PROMISESCONGRESS

