Police To Probe AAP's Allegations Against Parvesh Verma On Money Distribution, Job Camps: Election Official

New Delhi: The district election officer (DEO) of the New Delhi constituency has forwarded various complaints of violations of the model code of conduct, filed by AAP and its convener Arvind Kejriwal against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma, to the police for investigation.

The complaints filed by AAP's legal cell and Kejriwal alleged the setting up of job camps under the "Har Ghar Naukari" campaign for registrations and distribution of Rs 1100 by BJP and Verma, officials said.

The election officers in separate reports said that flying squads formed to check model code of conduct violations did not find any camps or pamphlets as alleged by the AAP.