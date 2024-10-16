ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Writes To MCD Over 4-Year-Old's Death, Asks Who Maintains Open Gym Equipment

This comes a day after a four-year-old boy died after gym equipment installed at a park in west Delhi fell on his chest.

author img

By PTI

Published : 33 minutes ago

Delhi Police Writes To MCD Over 4-Year-Old's Death, Asks Who Maintains Open Gym Equipment
Delhi Police Logo (X/@DelhiPolice)

New Delhi: In a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police has asked who is responsible for maintaining open gym equipment in the city's parks, officials said on Tuesday.
This comes a day after a four-year-old boy died after gym equipment installed at a park in west Delhi fell on his chest."We have written a letter to MCD to know who takes care of open gym equipment in parks. Police will take further course of action against those who are responsible," a senior police officer said.

According to police, the child on Monday was playing at a park in Moti Nagar A Block which has an open gymnasium when equipment fell on his chest, leaving him unconscious. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Police have taken up the probe after registering a case of negligence, the officer said.

New Delhi: In a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Police has asked who is responsible for maintaining open gym equipment in the city's parks, officials said on Tuesday.
This comes a day after a four-year-old boy died after gym equipment installed at a park in west Delhi fell on his chest."We have written a letter to MCD to know who takes care of open gym equipment in parks. Police will take further course of action against those who are responsible," a senior police officer said.

According to police, the child on Monday was playing at a park in Moti Nagar A Block which has an open gymnasium when equipment fell on his chest, leaving him unconscious. The child was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Police have taken up the probe after registering a case of negligence, the officer said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MINOR DEATHDELHIMCDDELHI POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

First Korean Literature Nobel Laureate Han Kang's The Vegetarian Novel - What You Need To Know

Chennai Air Show: A Tale Of Joy For Lakhs And Sorrow For Some

A Tramcar Named Desire - Demise of Kolkata’s 150-Year-Old Icon

Opinion | Israel-Hamas War: Devastation Continues, Hostages Are Still Held Captive

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.