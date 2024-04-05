Delhi Police Uncover Russian Murder Mystery; Accused Confesses Killing, Disposing Body Parts

New Delhi: Delhi Police had recovered chopped body parts in polythene bags from three different places in Ranhaula police station area of Outer Delhi on December 21 and 22 last year.

The heart-wrenching murder was revealed after police arrested 41-year-old Gaurav Kishore. During interrogation the accused confessed to his crime and told that on December 20, he had killed a Russian man, with whom he was lodged in Tihar Jail from 2014 to 2023.

According to Jimmy Cheeram, DCP of Outer District, the Russian was living in India illegally and was lodged in Tihar jail in a drugs case. During that period, Gaurav was also lodged in Tihar jail in a murder case. Gaurav told police that they had become friends in jail. After they were released, the Russian forcibly started living at Gaurav's house in outer Delhi.

Gaurav said he killed the Russian as he was fed up being troubled by the latter. He told that he strangulated the Russian and then chopped his body parts. After which, he disposed them in polythene bags at different places.

Police have recovered the chopper used in the murder. Photocopies of the foreigner's visa and passport have also been recovered from the accused's house.

Delhi Police said they have written a letter to the Russian Embassy regarding the case. The embassy has been requested to help in contacting the family of the deceased in Russia for a DNA test. If the body is identified, the body will be handed over to the embassy, police said.

However, the Russian Embassy has refused to comment.