Al-Qaeda Suspect Arrested In Jharkhand, To Be Interrogated By Delhi Police

Ranchi: Shahbaz Ansari, a suspected Al-Qaeda operative linked to the outfit’s Jharkhand module, is now in Delhi Police Special Cell's custody, an official spokesperson said.
Ansari, who was arrested in Jharkhand, was taken on a three-day transit remand and shifted to Delhi after being presented in Lohardaga Court amid heavy security, where he will be interrogated for the next three days.
According to Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Ansari was apprehended on Friday during a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Jharkhand ATS in Lohardaga district.
A resident of the Chanho area in Ranchi, Ansari, fearing arrest, had been hiding at a relative's house in Lohardaga, the agency added.
Ansari Worked as a Mason
The Jharkhand ATS disclosed that Shahbaz Ansari, who previously worked as a mason in Ranchi, became linked to Al-Qaeda’s Jharkhand module through one Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmad. After joining the outfit, Ansari traveled to Rajasthan for weapons training but managed to escape during a raid by Delhi Police at the training site as per the probe agency.
Ansari’s arrest is seen as a major step in dismantling Al-Qaeda’s presence in Jharkhand. Authorities are questioning him to gather more information about his activities and the group’s operations in the region.
Recent Crackdown On Al-Qaeda Module
It’s worth noting that Dr. Ishtiyaq Ahmad, a prominent figure in Al-Qaeda’s Jharkhand network, was one of 12 individuals arrested in a joint operation by central and state security agencies in August 2024. A practicing doctor, Dr. Ishtiyaq, was accused of using his professional network to recruit and radicalize individuals, including Shahbaz Ansari, for the outfit.
