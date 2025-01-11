ETV Bharat / state

Al-Qaeda Suspect Arrested In Jharkhand, To Be Interrogated By Delhi Police

Ranchi: Shahbaz Ansari, a suspected Al-Qaeda operative linked to the outfit’s Jharkhand module, is now in Delhi Police Special Cell's custody, an official spokesperson said.

Ansari, who was arrested in Jharkhand, was taken on a three-day transit remand and shifted to Delhi after being presented in Lohardaga Court amid heavy security, where he will be interrogated for the next three days.

According to Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Ansari was apprehended on Friday during a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and Jharkhand ATS in Lohardaga district.

A resident of the Chanho area in Ranchi, Ansari, fearing arrest, had been hiding at a relative's house in Lohardaga, the agency added.