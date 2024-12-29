Eight Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested For Staying Illegally In Delhi

New Delhi: As many as eight Bangladeshi nationals were arrested during a special operation conducted by Vasant Kunj Police in the South West District of Delhi to identify illegal immigrants. The Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying in Rangpuri locality, were sent to their country through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

The operation was part of a larger campaign conducted by the South West District Police against illegal immigrants. It was led by Inspector Ratan Singh. The police team checked the documents of a total of 400 families. Apart from this, a special team was sent to West Bengal to conduct manual investigation of the suspects.

The eight Bangladeshi nationals arrested during the operation included a man, his wife and six children. During police interrogation, the man admitted that he came to India from Dhaka, Bangladesh through forests and trains. He said he settled in Delhi and brought his wife and children from Bangladesh to India and started living secretly in Rangpuri. When the police identified them, it was found that the family had destroyed their Bangladeshi identity cards. Police said the campaign has been further strengthened and the operations will continue in future as well.

Recently, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals, including six women, for entering India illegally and staying without valid documents. The arrests were made during a special drive initiated by the ATS, officials said. "Accordingly, action was taken in the last 24 hours with the help of police in Navi Mumbai, Thane and Solapur. We arrested seven men and six women," an official had said. They were booked in three cases under the Foreigners Act and other relevant laws. "These Bangladeshi nationals had managed to get Indian documents like Aadhaar cards using forged documents," he said. A joint squad of ATS and police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals from Jalna district on Friday night, an official had said.