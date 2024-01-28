Delhi Police to Recreate Sequence of Events in Murder of ACP's Son

New Delhi: The Delhi Police will recreate the scene of crime where Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Yashpal Chauhan's son was allegedly murdered and thrown into a canal in Haryana's Panipat.

Police said that Lakshya Chauhan went missing six days back after he went to attend a wedding in Bhiwani with two others, Vikas and Abhishek. After Lakshya did not return home, ACP filed a missing complaint and a search operation was initiated.

One of the suspects, Abhishek was arrested on Friday and he confessed that he along with Vikas accompanied Lakshya to Bhiwani. Abhishek said that they went to Panipat from Bhiwani and while returning, they killed Lakshya and pushed him into a canal in Panipat.

Police have not recovered Lakshyay's body yet and Vikas too could not be arrested till now. Police are trying to trace Vikas's location based on his call details. Abhishek was produced in Rohini court and sent to police custody for three days.

Police have now decided to take Abhishek to the crime scene for recreating the sequence of events. This would be conducted within the next three days while Abhishek is in police custody.

According to a senior officer, search operations have been launched for Lakshyay's body and Vikas. Police said Vikas would be arrested very soon. A case under Section 302 and 201 of the IPC has been registered in this connection.