Rajasthan Phone Tapping Case: Delhi Police Summons OSD to Former CM Again

Jaipur (Rajasthan): The ghost of the phone tapping controversy returned to haunt former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday. Lokesh Sharma, his former Officer on Special Duty (OSD), was summoned again by the Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday in connection with a complaint filed by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in 2021.

Sharma confirmed the development to ETV Bharat, saying that the Crime Branch issued a notice to him and called him to Delhi for questioning in the case.

Know About The Case

In March 2021, Shekhawat, the then Jal Shakti Minister, filed a complaint against Sharma, former OSD of the CM in the Delhi Crime Branch in the phone tapping case.

The state government was accused of horse-trading during Rajasthan's political crisis in 2020. Some audio clips about the attempts to undermine the Congress administration went viral on social media. It was claimed that some audio clips contained Shekhawat's voice.