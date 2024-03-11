Delhi Police Nabs 5 Sharpshooters Associated with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested five sharpshooters of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate and claimed to have foiled a plan to kill a rival gang member, officials said on Sunday. Police said they also recovered sophisticated imported weapons from them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Manoj C said they received a tip-off on March 7 that some members of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate would come near a DDA Park in Dwarka sector 16 with illegal weapons. He said the police laid a trap and nabbed Rahul, Parveen, Rohtash, Mohan and Sachin, all residents of Haryana.

Rahul said during interrogation that he runs wine shops in partnership with gangsters Kala Jathedi and Anil Chippi and they had some financial dispute with a person named Ajay, a resident of Basantpur Village in Rohtak, according to the officer.

"Ajay was supported by one Aman, a resident of village Bhainswal, Sonepat, Haryana. Aman is also involved in crime and he is associated with fugitive gangster Himanshu. Last year, Rahul had opened fire outside the residence of Ajay and he was arrested by Haryana police in the case," said the DCP.

Rahul was lodged in a jail in Haryana where he was brutally attacked and stabbed multiple times by jail inmates, who were allegedly Aman's associates. "After his release from jail, Rahul planned to kill Aman and recruited Rohtash, Mohan and Sachin in his gang. Parveen is closely associated with Rahul. They were facilitated with highly sophisticated pistols by jailed gangsters Kala Jathedi and Anil Chippi," said the DCP.

The DCP further said that the role of gangsters Kala Jathedi, Anil Chippi and Naresh is being probed. "The arrested accused persons are being interrogated for their involvement in other cases and efforts are being made to arrest their associates and firearm sources," the DCP added.