Delhi Police Nab Duo For Smuggling 10 Tonnes Red Sandalwood Worth Rs Six Crore

New Delhi: Two smugglers with international links were arrested with 10 tonnes of red sandalwood worth Rs six crore in their possession by the Delhi police on Tuesday, an official said. The accused have been identified as Irfan, a resident of Toli Chowki in Hyderabad and Amit Sampat Pawar of Sector 21 in Thane, they added.

DCP (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said the red sandalwoods were allegedly being smuggled in from Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati for illegal export to China and other South Asian countries, where it has value for their medicinal properties. The operation was launched based on intelligence inputs shared by Andhra Pradesh Police about the movement of red sandalwood logs stolen from Tirupati in August, he added.

"An FIR had been registered in Tirupati in connection with the theft. During the investigation, some accused arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police disclosed that the stolen logs had been transported to Delhi," Tiwari said.

Acting on the lead, a joint team of Delhi Police STF and Andhra Pradesh intelligence unit conducted a raid at a godown in Tughlakabad on Monday. "During the raid, around 9,500 kg of red sandalwood logs were recovered and two persons — Irfan from Hyderabad and Amit Sampat Pawar from Thane in Mumbai — were arrested," Tiwari added.

The accused acquired the red sandalwood logs from Andhra Pradesh in the first week of August and concealed them in trucks for transportation to Delhi. The seizure was one of the largest recoveries of red sandalwood made in Delhi, the officer said.