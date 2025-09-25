Delhi Police Nab 25 Bangladeshi Nationals Staying For Eight Years
The individuals were found to be working as ragpickers, farm labourers, or engaged in casual occupations, and have been shifted to the temporary detention centre.
Published : September 25, 2025 at 5:38 PM IST
New Delhi: Cracking down on illegal immigrants, the Delhi Police on Thursday apprehended 25 Bangladeshi nationals, including 23 from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat. Among those arrested, 10 are women and five are minors.
These illegal entrants had been residing in India for the last eight years without any legal travel or residential documents, police said.
Additional DCP (South East) Aishwarya Sharma said the operation was carried out following intelligence inputs, which led to the interception of two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Hasan Sheikh (35) and Abdul Sheikh (37), both residents of Satkhira district in Bangladesh. "On interrogation, they revealed that several of their relatives and associates were living in Kanpur Dehat. Acting on the information, a police team raided the area and apprehended 23 more Bangladeshi nationals," a senior police officer added.
The arrested individuals were found to be working as ragpickers, farm labourers, or engaged in casual occupations, and have been shifted to the temporary detention centre of the MCD in Sarai Kale Khan area for further legal formalities before deportation, the officer added.
On September 21, the Delhi Police detained two Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city and confirmed that the deportation process has been initiated. Officials said the action was carried out by the Operations Cell of the South West District as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants.
The detained individuals have been identified as 35-year-old Shishir Hubert Rozario, a resident of Ghazipur, Bangladesh, and 33-year-old Mohd. Tauhidur Rahman, a native of Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh. Police revealed that Rahman had previously been involved in a case registered under the Foreigners Act at Sector-40 police station in Haryana's Gurugram.
"Fresh deportation process was initiated with the help of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi, completing all codal formalities," the police said in a statement.
Officials said to prevent crime and keep track of foreigners living illegally in South West Delhi, dedicated teams were directed to gather intelligence and take action against such individuals. Accordingly, a special team comprising sub-inspector Vikram, head constable Satpal, constable Sanjay, constable Ashutosh and woman constable Nirmala was formed under the leadership of inspector Vijay Baliyan, I/C special staff (South West), and supervised by ACP operations Vijaypal Tomar.
The team had received secret information about some illegal Bangladeshi migrants seeking accommodation in Mahipalpur. Acting swiftly on the input, officers approached the suspects, requested identification documents, and carried out an inquiry. Both men failed to produce valid papers and admitted to being illegal migrants who had entered India 11 years ago and overstayed after their visas had expired. After verification and inquiry, all legal procedures were completed, and deportation proceedings were initiated through the FRRO.
"The successful operation highlights the South West District Police's zero-tolerance approach toward illegal immigration and their commitment to enforcing the rule of law," police said.
According to police, a total of 235 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been deported this year from southeast Delhi alone.
