ETV Bharat / state

Delhi Police Nab 25 Bangladeshi Nationals Staying For Eight Years

New Delhi: Cracking down on illegal immigrants, the Delhi Police on Thursday apprehended 25 Bangladeshi nationals, including 23 from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat. Among those arrested, 10 are women and five are minors.

These illegal entrants had been residing in India for the last eight years without any legal travel or residential documents, police said.

Additional DCP (South East) Aishwarya Sharma said the operation was carried out following intelligence inputs, which led to the interception of two Bangladeshi nationals, identified as Hasan Sheikh (35) and Abdul Sheikh (37), both residents of Satkhira district in Bangladesh. "On interrogation, they revealed that several of their relatives and associates were living in Kanpur Dehat. Acting on the information, a police team raided the area and apprehended 23 more Bangladeshi nationals," a senior police officer added.

The arrested individuals were found to be working as ragpickers, farm labourers, or engaged in casual occupations, and have been shifted to the temporary detention centre of the MCD in Sarai Kale Khan area for further legal formalities before deportation, the officer added.

Additional DCP (South East) Aishwarya Sharma at a press conferenc. (ETV Bharat)

On September 21, the Delhi Police detained two Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in the city and confirmed that the deportation process has been initiated. Officials said the action was carried out by the Operations Cell of the South West District as part of its ongoing crackdown on illegal immigrants.